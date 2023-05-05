Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared her 25-year-old advertisement for a sanitary pad company which talks about menstrual hygiene and breaking the taboo.

Sharing the video, she said at that time, such a project could kill the glamour-based career of the model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, things turned out differently for Smriti Irani, who is currently the Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs.

Taking to Instagram, the minister shared the old advertisement in which she can be seen in white clothes as she discusses periods and how “those five days” are considered such a big deal.

Smriti Irani wrote: “When your past ‘whispers’ …. 25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

“Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘no looking back’ #throwbackthursday. p.s- yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi,” she posted.

For the unversed, Smriti Irani was a model before she shot to fame as Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor‘s drama series Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti has even participated in Miss India paegant.

Smriti Irani wanted to be a politician since her Ms India days. She even confessed to the same when she made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. Smiri shared the couch with another leading lady of the Indian television Sakshi Tanwar.

Must Read: Burak Deniz, Aşk Laftan Anlamaz Fame, Says “Aamir Khan Is A Very Big Man, Not Just An Actor” Revealing He Adores 3 Idiots, PK

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News