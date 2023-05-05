Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, a Turkish series, enjoys a global fan following. The show stars Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel, and their onscreen chemistry became a rage on social media among fans in no time after the show’s release. The lead actor, Burak is currently in India and was seen attending FICCI Frames 2023, and in a recent interview, he can be seen fanboying over Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and revealed that he enjoyed watching his films – 3 Idiots and PK. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Burak enjoys a huge fan following, especially among his female fans, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. He’s one of the most prominent actors in Turkey, and we don’t blame the fans, but he deserves all the love and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aşk Laftan Anlamaz actor Burak Deniz was asked about the last Bollywood films that he watched. And responding to this, he said, “I forget the names because the titles get changed in my language. But I adore PK, 3 Idiots.”

Excited, Burak Deniz speaks English and adds smilingly, “Where is Aamir Khan? I hope you are understanding me. I think Aamir Khan is a very big man, not just an actor. Please say hi from my side!”

There’s no doubt that Aamir Khan enjoys a massive fan following globally, and not just him, Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, have fans across Hollywood.

Meanwhile, we would love to see Burak Deniz working in Bollywood soon. What are your thoughts on Aşk Laftan Anlamaz expressing his love for Aamir Khan? Tell us in the space below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zendaya To Replace Anne Hathaway, Becoming The New Disney Princess In This Multi-Million Dollar Disney Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News