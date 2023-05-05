Michael Keaton’s Batman is all set to have a major plotline in the upcoming film The Flash from the DC Universe. And as soon as The Flash trailer got dropped, fans could not help but notice the similarities between Keaton’s Batman and Marvel’s Tony Stark. It is only fair to assume that after breaking the multiverse, Batman is here to help The Flash and his character will have a lot in common with the Avengers’ Iron Man.

The Flash is brilliantly using the opportunity to expand the Batman multiverse with Keaton’s Batman returning after 1992, who might have been pondering in the other parallel universes. However, it is the striking similar plots from Iron Man which has left some fans wondering about the plot for Batman to make a comeback.

The first trailer of The Flash shows seven different Batman costumes in the Batcave just like Robert Downey Jr’s multiple Iron Man suits. Each Batman suit has a different variation like color, goggles, guns, etc which must have been customised for different circumstances. This assures that Keaton’s Batman was constantly at work, making his tech and resources shoot to the best level to fight the evils of Gotham City.

Interestingly, it was Iron Man who was continuously making efforts to add some more technologies to his suit while he lacked any humane superpowers making the suit his ultimate superpower. This is also a connection between Batman and Iron Man since they both were rich guys who made the correct use of their resources to invent technology and use it as a superpower while they lacked human superpowers.

More of these striking similarities are surely going to be picked up by fans as they watch The Flash on the big screen from June 16th. For the unversed, Michael Keaton initially played Batman in the DC Universe film which was released in the year 1989. He also played the title role in the 1992 film Batman Returns, both helmed by Tim Burton. However, the superhero’s arc never ended as the film series was taken over by Bruce Wayne’s Batman led by Robert Pattinson and then later replaced by Ben Affleck.

The Flash is an American superhero film, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Ezra Miller headlines the franchise as Barry Allen, popularly known as The Flash. During the events of The Flash, Michael Keaton’s Batman will be around 64 years old. The Flash will meet him in an alternate timeline where his mother is still alive and he bumps into Keaton’s Cape Crusader! The film is all set for a theatrical release on June 16.

