Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Box Office Day 14: Beats Aadu 3 To Become The 3rd Most-Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2026

The Malayalam film industry continues its decent run at the box office. After the massive success of Vaazha 2 and Aadu 3, Sooraj Venjaramoodu and Saiju Kurup’s latest dark comedy, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, has become the third superhit film of 2026 at the Mollywood box office in India. After 14 days at the box office, the film has not only sustained remarkably well but has also achieved a massive milestone.

Third Most Profitable Malayalam Film!

The dark comedy sequel is the 3rd most profitable Malayalam film of 2026 after Vaazha 2, and Prakambanam. It has officially surpassed Aadu 3’s 155% profit to claim the third spot. Mounted on a budget of 20 crore, Aadu 3 earned 51.13 crore net collection in its lifetime, registering 155.6% return on investment!

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Box Office

The film, which opened to positive reviews for its quirky humor and stellar performances, has shown incredible growth in 2 weeks. After a solid Week 1 collection of 6.75 crore, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohitniyattam maintained a steady grip during its second week.

Check out the day-wise collection of the dark comedy at the box office.

Week 1: 6.75 crore

Day 8: 1.22 crore

Day 9: 1.56 crore

Day 10: 1.95 crore

Day 11: 1.20 crore

Day 12: 1.18 crore

Day 13: 1.10 crore

Day 14: 68 lakh

Total: 15.64 crore

Made on a controlled budget of 5 crore, and with a net collection of 15.64 crore, the profit stands at 10.64 crore. bringing 212.8% return on investment! The film is officially a super hit!

Globally, with a gross collection of 26.95 crore, Bharathanatyam 2 is officially the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. Check out the top 5 Malayalam films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 216.5 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 26.95 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Box Office Summary

Check out the worldwide breakdown of the film at the box office after 14 days.

India Net Collection: 15.64 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.45 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 10.64 crore

ROI%: 212.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 8.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 26.95 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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