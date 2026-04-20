Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Manoj, and Asrani starrer Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a free ride at the Indian box office. It is sharing screens with Dhurandhar 2, and both films are witnessing impressive footfalls. Priyadarshan’s directorial has passed the Monday test with flying colors. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

The fantasy horror-comedy wrapped up its first weekend on a fantastic note. It showcased an upward graph with every passing day, and registered its highest single-day collection, surpassing the 25 crore mark on Sunday. On the first Monday, Bhooth Bangla maintained a strong hold, bringing in around 7.5-8.5 crore net, as per early trends.

Tabu and Mithila Palkar co-starrer saw a 40-47% drop from the 14.31 crore garnered on the opening day. The total earnings in India will land around 73.15-74.15 crore net after 4 days.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 7.5-8.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 73.15-74.15 crore

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film post-COVID

Bhooth Bangla has crossed the domestic lifetime of Samrat Prithviraj and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the last 24 hours. It now ranks as Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. The next target is Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crore), which will also mark its entry into the top 5.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Bhooth Bangla: 73.15-74.15 crore (estimates) Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Enters 100 Crore Club, Priyadarshan Creates History Delivering His Highest-Grossing Film!

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