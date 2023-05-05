Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and the actress has done some incredible work over the years. She’s also a renowned entrepreneur and has her own lifestyle company named ‘Goop’, which is a hit among fans. A while ago, Gwen appeared on Alexandra Cooper’s ‘Call Me Daddy’ podcast and made some bold confessions about her romantic life, including her exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. And guess what? Her daughter Apple Martin accompanied her to the podcast, and her reaction to her mother’s bold confessions is every mother-daughter relationship ever. Scroll below to watch the video.

Gwyneth is one of the wealthiest actresses in the world and enjoys a massive fan following among fans with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She’s currently making headlines for her steamy answers on the podcast, which apparently her daughter also had to witness, hehe!

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity on Alexandra Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast couch and made some exciting and bold confessions about her romantic life. In a series of questions, the Iron Man actress was asked who was better in bed – Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck.

The actress replied, “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent.” Gwyneth Paltrow added, “I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this.”

The Call Her Daddy podcast’s Instagram handle shared a video of Gwen’s daughter Apple Martin’s reaction to her mother’s s*x confessions; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin are one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos and, well, definitely very close to each other to be able to hear such bold confessions. Haha!

