The Marvel Cinematic Universe roster, at this point, is going through a shuffle like never before. After a very average reception of the very first movie in Phase 5, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, the bosses decided to take action and reshape the film that is now in the making. While multiple projects have already got new writers on board to reshape the projects, including Thunderbolts and Blade, a new rumour now suggests that the makers have now planned to change the title of Captain America 4, which is right now called Captain America: New World Order.

Captain America 4 for the unversed, is the beginning of a new era in the franchise. This is the first movie without Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and will Introduce new Cap to the main timeline with Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie. The movie is said to be placed in the world with after-effects of the climax of Eternals and is set on the dead celestial, who is now an island.

As per reports now, due to certain reasons that connect the title to the real world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses have decided to change the title of Captain America 4, which now has New World Order in its suffix. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Direct report, the studio has decided to drop the announced title of Captain America 4 and choose a new one. The reason is said to be the real world political events and leaders falling close to the fictional plot. The news of title change was confirmed by a scooper @CanWeGetToast on Twitter, who also said that the WGA Writer’s Strike had nothing to do with the change when a netizen inquired if that is the reason.

Meanwhile, in a now deleted post as per the portal, it was claimed that Captain America 4 is going through a title change because ‘New World Order’ refers to actual geopolitical events involving Russia and China. The movie is right now in production and is slated for a May 4, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

