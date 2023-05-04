Chris Evans successfully brought Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, to life for nearly a decade in the MCU. The actor proved that no other Hollywood star could have done the job the way he did. However, he did have an eye on Rober Downey Jr’s Iron Man, and we can all relate to his reason.

Evans began his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. Throughout the years, he also starred in all four Avengers movies and his solo adventures before bidding adieu to the beloved role in 2019.

Coming back, Chris Evans has often expressed his fondness for Robert Downey Jr and his craft of playing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. However, Evans also wished to play RDJ’s part in the MCU. During his appearance at ACE Universe in 2021, Evans was asked the character he would want to play if he could switch his Captain America role with any co-star.

In his reply, the Ghosted actor said, “You know, I’ll say… I mean, I’ll say [Robert] Downey [Jr.], Iron Man… The paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun. The role is, you know, he’s the engine, he’s the life.” However, Evans admitted that RDJ did a splendid job and said, ““I don’t think there’s anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey’s done, you know what I mean?”

For the unversed, Chris Evans initially declined the role of Captain America several times. It was a phone call from Robert Downey Jr that convinced him to take up the role and the rest is history.

We wonder how Chris Evans would have looked like Iron Man. Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

