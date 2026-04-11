For a couple that has kept nearly every key moment out of the limelight of the media, Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar have somehow turned into one of the most fascinating love stories in Hollywood. No red carpets. No wedding announcement. No baby reveal post.

And in a casually tossed word, “wife,” Hill affirmed what fans had been speculating for months: he and Olivia Millar had secretly tied the knot. Now, after that, the surprise reveals that they are also parents of two. Curiosity about Millar and her relationship with Jonah Hill is more than ever.

Here’s everything to know about the woman behind Jonah Hill’s mysterious love story.

Who Is Olivia Millar? Meet Jonah Hill’s Wife

Unlike many celebrity partners, Olivia Millar has mostly remained out of Hollywood’s limelight. Millar is best known as a fashion business owner and co-founder of the online vintage boutique Chasseresse, which she and her sister, Raychel Roberts, started in 2018. The brand focuses on vintage, sustainable, and curated fashion items, giving Millar her identity beyond her relationship with Hill.

She also hails from a fashion-connected family. Her mother is ex-model Esmé Marshall, a well-known face in the 1980s fashion industry.

Jonah Hill Reveals He’s Married and Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 2 with Wife Olivia Millar – People https://t.co/xIysYxcYIL — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) April 9, 2026

Olivia Millar & Jonah Hill Spark Romance Rumors In 2022

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar first linked in August 2022 when they were spotted together in Malibu. What made the relationship immediately intriguing was how mysterious it appeared to be. No official announcements, no interviews, and no social media posts to confirm the relationship, only silent sightings that sparked speculations.

By September, the couple was seen spending time together in Santa Barbara, confirming the romance was genuine.

Jonah Hill kisses girlfriend Sarah Brady during beach day in Malibu – https://t.co/4a36VJm1Yf#News pic.twitter.com/GNSgORay8p — Megami𝕩er (@djokaymegamixer) August 30, 2022

Olivia Millar & Jonah Hill Welcome First Baby & Spark Engagement Buzz In 2023

In 2023, things had changed. By spring, Millar was spotted wearing what was believed to be an engagement ring, and the rumors of an engagement between Hill and Millar swirled on the internet. Next was an even greater milestone: the couple had their first child in May 2023. As expected, the couple kept the details of the baby private, never revealing the name or gender of the child publicly. That discretion became a characteristic of their relationship.

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After Welcoming First Baby

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After Welcoming First Baby Source link The post Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After … pic.twitter.com/XQ5HxGPtco — Let’s Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) June 30, 2023

Olivia Millar & Jonah Hill Spark Secret Marriage & 2nd Baby Revealed In 2026

The biggest twist in their relationship timeline came in April 2026. During an interview with Martin Scorsese during the promotion of his film, Outcome, Hill casually referred to Millar as “wife”, confirming the two are married secretly.

During this same conversation, he also disclosed another big update of his life: “I have two kids now.” And just like that, fans were informed that the couple not only got married secretly, but also had a second child.

It was classic Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar: highly personal milestones, shared only at their will.

Olivia Millar & Jonah Hill Keep Their Love Story Rooted In Privacy

In the age of celebrity over-sharing, Hill and Millar are making a statement with their deliberate privacy regarding their relationship.

Their life has been unraveling behind the scenes without any camera, starting with the first appearance in 2022 to an official marriage and a family. And, maybe, that is precisely the reason why people are unable to resist reading about it.

Andy Vermaut shares:Jonah Hill Welcomes First Baby With Olivia Millar: From Superbad to super dad! Jonah Hill welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar, his rep confirmed to People June 2. The baby’s sex and name have not been… Thank you. https://t.co/NEmg79L0PY pic.twitter.com/7oVO6zSkFH — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) June 2, 2023

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