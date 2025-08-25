Netflix has added something special to its catalog this month. It is an animated film that has been quietly sitting in the background for years while others grabbed the spotlight. While today’s animation scene is flooded with content, there was a time when releases felt more spaced out and memorable. After Shrek and Ice Age proved that animated comedies could entertain both kids and adults, there was room for something fresh outside the usual Disney style.

Why Megamind Stood Out in Animation

Back in the early 2010s, DreamWorks dropped Megamind, a film that did not quite make the noise it deserved at the time. It had the ingredients of becoming a hit, like sharp humor, a unique concept, and a talented cast. Will Ferrell plays the blue-headed supervillain who suddenly finds himself lost after defeating his heroic rival, voiced by Brad Pitt. Tina Fey and Jonah Hill round out the lineup, each one adding to the film’s odd but clever energy.

Instead of the usual hero story, this one flips the script. You see, Megamind is not about saving the day from the start but rather about what happens when the villain wins and suddenly has no goal. The plot sounds wild on paper, but the way it is handled makes it work.

Fans Call Megamind Underrated

Over time, Megamind built a quiet but steady following. Memes from the movie started appearing more often online, and people began recommending it to each other, calling it overlooked and way better than its reputation suggested.

One viewer tweeted, “Megamind is on Netflix! If you haven’t seen this true gem of a movie, you need to remedy that right now! It’s one of my top 5 movies, a brilliant look into figuring out one’s identity, rather than destiny. Defeating the expectations of a typical superhero film, it’s amazing!”

Megamind is on Netflix! If you haven’t seen this true gem of a movie, you need to remedy that right now! It’s one of my top 5 movies, a brilliant look into figuring out one’s identity, rather than destiny. Defeating the expectations of a typical superhero film, it’s amazing! pic.twitter.com/BUCuhvKNWV — 🌴 Willow 🌴 (@willowrunes) July 3, 2019

Another delighted user wrote, “Suit up losers, megamind is on netflix 😎.” A third echoed, “WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME MEGAMIND WAS ON NETFLIX.”

suit up losers, megamind is on netflix 😎 pic.twitter.com/KOYxKe50Lh — Lily 🦋 (@lily_pyroraptor) August 17, 2025

WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME MEGAMIND WAS ON NETFLIX — ∘₊✧cole🐹🌾 (@coleyzwoleyzzzz) August 18, 2025

Someone else penned, “Megamind is unironically one of the greatest superhero movies. More heartfelt story than most cbms rn and it was a good shakeup on the genre.”

Megamind is unironically one of the greatest superhero movies. More heartfelt story than most cbms rn and it was a good shakeup on the genre. — Ethan| Local Apple Fritter Fan (@EthanOfArgoCity) October 23, 2023

Now that it’s streaming, Megamind has another shot at the spotlight.

Megamind Trailer

