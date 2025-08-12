Shrek franchise fans, it’s bad news for you all. You have to wait a long time for the fifth movie to release as Universal and Dreamworks Animation have postponed Shrek 5’s release date for the second time. It was originally scheduled for a July 2026 release, but after that, it was changed to December 23, 2026. However, now it has been shifted to a summer release once again, but this time they have delayed it by another year.

The film has now been scheduled to have release on June 30, 2027. However, Universal has minted quite a lot of money from animated movies like Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon, and more, which were released in the summer. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

Shrek 5 Gets Postponed For The Second Time

Although the studio didn’t mention the real reason behind the latest postponement but it’s going to take a longer time to reach the fictional land of Far, Far Away. The first scheduled release date, July 1, 2026, was changed because of another Minions movie. It was pushed to December 23, 2026, which was almost perfect to enjoy the ogre film while getting cozy in the winter. But now, it has been pushed further to June 30, 2027, via Variety. Probably because the studio wanted to make it a summer release.

When the official teaser was released in February 2025, the animated version of Shrek immediately sparked a debate online. Many suggested that Shrek looked different and that they couldn’t wrap their heads around it; others claimed that it has only gotten better with the finesse of 2025’s animation techniques. Frustrated fans said, “Give us back our potato-shaped ogre!” Others stated, “Hey, it’s 2025, what did you expect?” Probably because the post-production changes and animation retouches needed more time, which is why the delay is happening.

Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, the franchise veterans, are going to direct Shrek 5. On the other hand, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are reprising their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona. However, this time, Zendaya is also making an appearance in this mix as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, Felicia. This is her debut in this franchise.

Shrek 5 is the first main Shrek movie since 2010’s Shrek Forever After. It’s been 15 years since the audience and fans have been waiting for it. And now this latest delay announcement has left the fans disheartened. X (previously known as Twitter) has been taken by storm, where fans have been sharing their disappointment. Many even suggested the reason behind the postponement. One such fan wrote, “It was most likely competition in December 2026. It would’ve been destroyed by Ice Age 6 and Avengers Doomsday.”

