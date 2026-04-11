For years, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman offered something unusual in the realm of reality television: a love story that felt authentically sweet. Their charming first date, their shared enthusiasm for lions, and the tender moments they shared both on and off camera endeared them to Netflix audiences. Consequently, the news of their painful split after almost five years together came as a surprise to many. Before the tears, there was a love story fans couldn’t stop believing. Here’s how Abbey and David ended up being one of the most heart-melting couples on Netflix.

‘Love On The Spectrum’ Stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman Break Up https://t.co/xnzKYfwXCo — MiX 94.5 (@MyMix945) April 10, 2026

Love on the Spectrum: Abbey & David’s 2022 Introduction Won Hearts

Abbey and David’s paths crossed in the inaugural season of Love on the Spectrum U.S., which debuted in 2022. Their first date resonated immediately with the audience, thanks to their natural chemistry and shared interests.

One of the most exquisite motifs in their relationship was their mutual affection for lions. Abbey frequently referred to herself as a lioness, and David sweetly leaned into the same symbolism, making it one of the most unforgettable aspects of their relationship. Their first date almost immediately turned into one of the most popular series moments.

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Abbey & David’s Bond Deepens Beyond Cameras In 2023

By 2023, Abbey and David had continued dating beyond the show, proving their connection was more than just a reality TV romance. Fans saw glimpses of their blossoming relationship through outings together, visiting the zoo, and updates on their social media. Their relationship appeared to deepen as they spent more time off-screen. This was the year when most viewers began to see them as one of Netflix’s most-loved couples.

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Abbey & David’s 2024 Safari Moment Melted Hearts

One of the most significant moments in their relationship came in season 2, when David surprised Abbey with a trip to Africa. The wildlife holiday was more than a vacation because of Abbey’s affection for animals, especially lions. It was also one of the most emotional and romantic events in the show, confirming that David understood her passions well.

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Abbey & David Spark Marriage Talks In 2025

As their relationship approached the fourth-year mark, conversations about the future began to take center stage. During the later season, Abbey openly expressed her desire to become a bride someday. The moment sparked speculation among fans about whether an engagement announcement was on the horizon.

However, David sounded more practical about the engagement plans, suggesting that the couple wasn’t ready for engagement and said, “We’re not ready for that yet,” on Logan Paul’s podcast. That slight change in speed would later prove significant.

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Abbey & David’s Heartbreaking Split In 2026

On April 10, 2026, reports surfaced that Abbey and David had parted ways after almost five years of being together. The split was reportedly tied to differing timelines around marriage. Although it was claimed that Abbey was ready to take the next step, David allegedly required additional time.

The breakup was described as amicable, but it certainly points to a sad end to one of the most beloved relationships on Love on the Spectrum.

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