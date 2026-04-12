Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is a box office juggernaut. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release has made a smashing entry into the 1700 crore club worldwide. It is now inches away from surpassing Pushpa 2 and entering the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films. Scroll below for the day 24 report!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide?

Ranveer Singh starrer continues to roar loud in India and overseas. At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed 1102.25 crore net, which is approximately 1300.65 crore gross. It is the second Indian film in history to enter the 1100 crore club, after Pushpa 2.

On the other hand, the spy action thriller has grossed a revised 409 crore overseas. It is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the international circuits, chasing the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (412 crore).

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of Dhurandhar 2 reaches 1709.65 crore gross. Aditya Dhar’s film has achieved another big milestone by entering the 1700 crore club. It is only the second Bollywood film in history to achieve the feat after Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 set to beat Pushpa 2

Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal co-starrer is currently the 4th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is now close to beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which stands at 1727.23 crore. Today, the much-awaited milestone will be unlocked, marking a swift entry into the top 3 highest Indian grossers of all time.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1709.65 crore (24 days) Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

India net: 1102.25 crore

India gross: 1300.65 crore

Overseas gross: 409 crore

Worldwide gross: 1709.65 crore

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