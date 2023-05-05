Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and John Cena are the two biggest stars in the history of WWE so is their feud that began after Cena slammed Johnson for turning his back on the company that provided him the platform. However, the duo later moved on in their lives and became friends. Today, we bring to you a throwback when John Cena regretted insulting The Rock and called himself stupid. Scroll below to read the details!

Cena and Johnson are good friends now but once their famous feud was all over the news. However, years later, The Cenation Later had confessed that it was so stupid of him as he was not able to see Rock’s vision at that time and regretted insulting him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, John Cena said, “It was stupid of me. It really was. That was my perspective at the time. “For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part.”

Talking about how Dwayne Johnson gave him a lot of opportunities, he said, “His success has given me many opportunities that I’m extremely grateful for, and I certainly wouldn’t have had them without him.”

For the unversed, the feud began when John Cena had slammed Dwayne Johnson for doing Hollywood movies and had told him to stop saying that he loves wrestling. He had said, “He’s a very good actor, he’s very successful, he’s done very well for himself, and associating with sports entertainment doesn’t do much for his acting career, so I get why he doesn’t come back. Just, don’t f*** me around and tell me that you love [wrestling] when you’re just doing it to do something else.”

However, as they say, all is well that ends well. Now, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are good friends, and the latter once called Cena one of his best friends.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Is Dating Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh? Well, Tay Fans Are Having A Fun Day Slamming Her Link-Up Rumours By Stepping Up The Level

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News