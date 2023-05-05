Our beloved Spider-Man Tom Holland took the MCU to new heights, and he is now among one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars. Notably, his spidey trilogy is among the highest-earning movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, there was a time when fans were shouting at Marvel for choosing Tom to play Spider-Man, but now, everyone would agree that nobody would have done it better than him. Today, we bring to you a viral clip of Holland’s audition for the role, where he proved he was better than the rest and had left everyone impressed. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Well, when you are auditioning for a chance to play one of the greatest superheroes ever in human history, the pressure is unimaginable. The idea of the new Spider-Man had received a lukewarm response from the audience, and there was a lot of pressure to meet the expectations of fans. Do you know more than 200 young men auditioned for the role, including Tom Holland, who appeared for the screen test along with Chris Evan and Robert Downey Jr.?

An audition clip shared by an Instagram page acting.mastery is grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media as it is the screen test of Tom Holland for the iconic character of Spider -Man. The actor was among 200 young men who wanted to play the part. Apart from him, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. too gave their best shot, however, the role went to Tom and the video is a proof why he was the perfect choice. His screen test left everyone impressed as it was energetic and he was the best among all the boys who auditioned.

The Avengers actor can be seen talking about the process he went through when he was going through his self-tapes.

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland’s audition clip, he seemed confident, right? Let us know in the comment section below!

