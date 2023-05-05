Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hit screens worldwide today, and fans of the franchise couldn’t be happier. Ahead of its release, the film’s writer-director, James Gunn and the cast, including ‘Star-Lord’ Chris Pratt, were on promotional tours, and here, James spilled some beans about the Infinity Saga and its background.

While the smooth-flowing timelines of the MCU film may give the illusion that there were specific plans in place to know what would happen, when it would happen, how it would happen and with whom – that wasn’t the case. The GOTG filmmaker recently revealed that the entire basis for The Infinity Saga – the Infinity Stones and where they were, was something he put almost no thought into and penned it in about 90 minutes! Read on to know all about it.

While participating in ComicBook.com’s Guardians of the Galaxy-themed quiz, James Gunn was asked to name all the six infinity stones. Triggering a hilarious response, the filmmaker revealed he came up with the Infinity Saga backstory while writing the first GOTG film. Gunn told ‘Star Lord’ Chris Pratt, “I wrote that scene in about an hour and a half, it just like came up with what the Infinity Stones were…and (the entire MCU’s) based on that…They were like, ‘You know, we’re thinking about putting the Power Stone in.’ I was like, ‘That’s cool. The Power Stone. The Collector has the Power Stone….’ And I just made up this bullsh-t!”

For those wondering which scene James Gunn is talking about, it is the one where the Collector tells the Guardians about the Infinity Stones, and we see the power of the ‘Power’ stone.

We still wrap our minds around the fact that James Gunn penned this powerful scene and set the stage for fans to be introduced to the other stones in just 90 mins.

