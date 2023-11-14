Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal sparked dating rumors when they were shooting for Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The two instantly hit it off and were spotted together on several occasions, after which their dating rumors spread like fire. It strengthened when Bhaijaan, during a show, asked people to cut Sana some slack as they kept trolling her for moving on from Sidharth Shukla.

However, the actress has yet again faced the same wrath after she was spotted seeking blessings in Badrinath along with Raghav Juyal. While the Bigg Boss star accompanied the Dancing star, she intentionally or unintentionally covered her face in a muffler. The video has been going viral, and some netizens slammed her for moving on yet again.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and the two shared a bond that was so intense that they were rumored to be dating. However, none of them confirmed the same. After the Bigg Boss winner passed away, leaving his fans heartbroken, it was Shehnaaz who was offered condolences from fans.

However, the actress took her time and came back stronger, taking hold of her personal and professional life. It was during this time that her dating rumors with Raghav made headlines. Now, many Twitter handles also claim that not only did she seek blessing at Badrinath with Raghav Juyal but also celebrated Diwali with him in his hometown.

Check out a viral video:

A user commented, “Yes, she visited the temple with Raghav. Also she celebrates Diwali with Raghav and his family in Dehradun. They have been dating for a long time. Presently, Shehnaaz Gill is in Dehradun at Raghav’s house.” Another comment read, “Raghav shared a story of salon. Shehnaaz is in salon in Dehradun with Raghav and his mom. How cute, slowly they make their relationship public. Stay blessed #shehnaazgill #raghavjuyal.” The comment further read, “Ab sab ko pata hai Shehnaaz, you can share pics now.”

Raghav shared story of salon

Shehnaaz is in salon in dehra dun with raghav and his mom

How cute slowly they make their relationship public stay blessed #shehnaazgill #raghavjuyal

Ab sab ko pata hai shehnaaz you can share pics now pic.twitter.com/Z9NdBBAYjF — JOKER (@Mogambo_5678) November 14, 2023

Another comment on Twitter confirmed, “Yes, it’s correct info also, Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal. She also celebrates Diwali with Raghav in Dehradun at his house. Still, she is at Raghav’s house in Dehradun since last one week.”

While it is hard to tell if these comments were subtle digs or genuine reactions, a brutal and mean dig read, “Yes! For the last two years, both of them have been going on private trips alone like this, away from the media. That’s why she’s covered when she was with him. She’s been secretly dating Raghav for the last two years while crying and taking sympathy out of Sidharth Shukla’s death for cameras.”

A user shared Shehnaaz Gill’s story, which is assumed as her reaction to all the rumors. The video has Shehnaaz wearing shades that say she doesn’t care.

Check out:

A fan came to Shehnaaz Gill’s defense and wrote, “Koi Sana ko directly troll kar raha hai koi indirectly if you know her you should also know “she doesn’t give a damn” she will do what makes her happy….You could always keep memories in your heart & move ahead in life. There is no time limit for anything, each person is different…so stop wasting your time if you can’t accept move on stop giving false narratives.”

Koi Sana ko directly troll kar raha hai koi indirectly if you know her you should also know “she doesn’t give a damn” she will do what makes her happy….You could always keep memories in your heart & move ahead in life there is no time limit for anything, each person is… pic.twitter.com/IaT0slmkl5 — 💫✨ (@SanaKiSmile) November 13, 2023

For the unversed, last time rumors of Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal broke out, the actress confronted the media over the same and asked if they don’t have friends with whom they chill and have trips. So why question her? Well, friends, close friends or more, while we do not want to dig into her personal space and not want to prude her status with Raghav Juyal, we wish the actress all the happiness, love, and luck.

