Bigg Boss 17 is currently the talk of the town with participants like Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqi, Priyanka Chopra & Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and others. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan this year got a makeover as Bigg Boss himself decided to play.

The show, on the premiere episode, announced that Bigg Boss, this year, will be mostly biased towards the popular contestants, an allegation that has been put on him over the years. So this year, Bigg Boss decided to unleash his bad side and turn all the accusations and assumptions into reality.

Coming to voice-over artist, every year, there is some or the other female contestant who falls in love with Bigg Boss and his voice. Do you know, it is Atul Kapoor, a voice-over artist, who has been playing Bigg Boss since the first season. But do you know how much does he charge to play Bigg Boss?

Well, a report by India Today for the last season reported that Atul Kapoor charges around 50 lakh for the entire season! If reports are to be believed, he might be charging the same amount or more to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Interestingly, that is more than the winning amount.

Initially, the winning amount for the show was 1 crore for the first few seasons, and then it came down to 50 lakh. For the past few years, the prize money has been reduced to zero during the season, and the contestants have to earn the prize money.

So, Bigg Boss’ voice, Atul Kapoor, earns more than the prize money for sure. However, can you guess how much that amount is compared to the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan? The host earns 12 crore per week. Bhaijaan basically shoots for one day to host Weekend Ka Vaar, which generally is a 5 – 6 hour shoot.

Doing the math, Bhai roughly charges 2 crores per hour to host Bigg Boss. Basically, Bigg Boss’ voice is paid 15 minutes worth of Salman Khan’s salary to run the entire season!

Atul Kapoor is a famous voice-over artist, and you might not have recognized him. He has dubbed the voice of Paul Bettany in the Marvel and Avenger films as the voice of JARVIS in the Hindi dub.

