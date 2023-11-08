Kapil Sharma’s journey to fame has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The comedian-actor hails from Amritsar and is now living the life of his dreams in Mumbai. His journey to fame began with his two shows – Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil’s childhood was very different from the life he leads right now. The comedian’s father was a head constable in the Punjab Police, and his mother was a homemaker. Kapil had a tough childhood and his family struggled to make ends meet. Cut to today and he is one of the richest comedians in India.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Sharma said that earlier he used to work from 10 pm to 1 am and his first salary was a mere Rs 500. He also said, “I have done a lot of odd little jobs. After I gave my 10th standard exams, I used to work at a garment mill. It used to be so hot that even the migrant laborers used to run back to their villages.”

The present scenario is very different as Kapil hosts his own show. Let’s look at how the actor increased his net worth through his difficult yet inspiring journey.

How much does Kapil earn per show?

According to reports Kapil earns Rs 50 lakh for each episode of his show. His monthly income is approx Rs 3 crore. His annual income is around Rs 30 crore.

Kapil Sharma’s Properties

According to Magicbricks, Kapil lives in Andheri, very close to Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mika Singh’s house. His house in Mumbai is estimated to be Rs 15 crore. The comedian also owns a farmhouse in Punjab that costs over Rs 25 crore.

Kapil Sharma’s Car Collection

The comedian owns a funky vanity van designed by Dilip Chabbaria. The vanity, per reports, costs Rs 5.5 crore. He also is the proud owner of The Royal Enfield Bullet 500, Mercedes Benz S350 (Rs 1.40 crore), Range Rover Evoque (Rs 60 lakh), and Volvo XC90 (Rs 77 lakh).

With swanky cars, bikes, a vanity van, properties across India and his own comedy show, Kapil Sharma’s net worth stands at Rs 280 crore, according to a report by Financial Express. His journey from earning Rs 500 to Rs 30 crore is inspiring.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: What Does Orry Even Do? Bollywood Babes’ Darling Orhan Awatramani’s Net Worth Revealed! From The Blingy Rolex Watches Worth Lakhs To Luxurious Cars – “Agle Janam Mohe Orry Hi Kijo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News