Mika Singh is one of the renowned singers in the Indian film industry, and people are really fond of his foot-tapping numbers. Apart from his work, the singer makes it to the news for other reasons, too, like the time he kissed Rakhi Sawant or, most recently, making a comment on social media involving Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after the actress posted a pic of her with Hollywood veteran Jean-Claude Van Damme.

For the unversed, Jacqueline‘s name came forward after the ED conducted raids on different places in connection to the conman and pictures of them getting cosy went viral on the internet. Although the actress revealed that he introduced himself to her as her admirer, and she also reportedly told the court how he made her life hell. Not only the Kick actress, Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi also got involved with the conman.

On Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture of her with the Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme with the caption “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun”, which took Instagram by storm, and if that wasn’t enough, Bollywood singer Mika Singh’s remark regarding the picture created a double sensation.

Mika Singh on Saturday took to his X account [formerly known as Twitter] and reposted Jacqueline Fernandez and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s picture with a sassy comment taking an alleged dig at her and Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s association. In the now-deleted post, Mika wrote, “You are looking so beautiful…he is much better than Sukesh.” The singer might have deleted the post, but it went viral before that and has been posted on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip, and the netizens have some sly responses to it.

One of the users commented, “Did he get rejected by her or something? Itna corny kyu hora bkl?”

Another wrote, “Is this fr? Mika the real animal #replace ranbir take mika”

A third netizen commented, “Celebs doing drunk sh*t”

Followed by “Truth hurts,” “Mika sliding into DM’s but respectfully,” and “Line mar rha hai line.”

Check out the post here and the reactions to it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ironically, as per reports, Mika Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are said to be starring in Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, this tweet blunder will make for an interesting conversation among them!

As for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman is imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail owing to his money laundering fraud.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office Battle Gets Dirty, Hindi Distributors Of Prabhas Starrer Using Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Dominate Screen Count Over Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News