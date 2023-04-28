Raghav Juyal, recently posted some candid and fun shots on his social media accounts, featuring himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. The cast had a great time catching up with each other after the success of their latest film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, which has been a huge hit at the box office. The actor posted with saying – “With Bhai it’s always fun life, love you bhai @beingsalmankhan for all the fun and happiness you give us in life”.

Within just under a week of its release, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” has raked in over 84 crores at the box office, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

The film has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, and Raghav Juyal‘s performance has been particularly praised for his impeccable comic timing and energetic dance moves.

Apart from this, Raghav is focusing on his upcoming film projects, which include two films with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and the highly-anticipated action-thriller “Yudhra” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

