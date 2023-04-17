Bollywood star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, which took the box office by storm and proved to be one of the year’s pleasant surprises. Now the film is getting a sequel with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the 2018 film directed by Shashank Khaitan was the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat. While Sairat 2 wasn’t announced, Dharma Productions plans to have a sequel to the Hindi remake. Scroll down to know more.

A Pinkvilla report quotes a source saying, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak.”

“The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw, intense love story. The prep work will begin soon,” the source added. As Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri are cast as leads, an A-list actor is also said to be roped in to play a villain role.

“Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set-up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops. Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time,” the source said as per the report.

It’s worth pointing out there’s no information regarding if the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 will be a remake or an original story. Karan Johar is turning the 2018 film into a franchise much like Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2, which were remakes of Malayalm films of the same name. However, Dhadak’s original Marthi films Sairat did not get any sequel so far.

