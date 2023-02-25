Fans in thousands swarmed the main stage at Vh1 Supersonic as music composers Oaff-Savera enthralled music lovers with their performance along with a surprise rap session with Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi here on Friday night.

The performance of Oaff, whose real name is Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta was ultra special as this was the first time they were seen performing on stage.

“It was heartwarming and there were so many people singing our song back to us it was a great feeling to connect with people so directly,” Oaff told IANS after the performance.

The duo add depth with their blockbuster hits from the film “Gehraiyaan” starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

They started with “Tu Kahaan”, “Beqaboo”, “Gehraiyaan” title track and ended with a bang with “Doobey” among many others.

Right before Siddhant made an entry on stage, Oaff said that he has a special surprise for the fans.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was welcomed with loud cheers, whistles and confetti on stage.

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked dapper in an all black outfit paired with fiery orange jeans as he rapped on stage and made the crowd “drown” in love for him.

The Day 1 of Vh1 Supersonic saw many techno and reggae artistes perform as well including the popular duo Bob Moses.

