As south Indian films break records at the box office, the year 2022 has not been kind to Bollywood films. Several big-budget films failed to make a mark at the ticket windows. From Shamshera, Thank God, to Ram Setu, even the big stars could not save the film from becoming a disaster at the box office.

Few of the films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, JugJug Jiyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to become blockbusters. Amidst this, some of the films went unnoticed which offered a lot of entertainment and are underrated.

As 2022 is about to end in a few days, let’s take a look at the films that are the most underrated Bollywood films of this year.

Jhund

Nagraj Manjule’s directorial Jhund, which was released in March this year, opened to positive reviews. However, could not earn much at the box office. The film is one of the most underrated Bollywood films made in 2022 and has some stellar performances, good writing, and direction. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Jhund is an engaging story about underprivileged slum kids and their extraordinary journey to achieve their goals, which comes out best with Atul-Ajay’s powerful music. The film is available on Zee5.

Toolsidas Junior

Sports drama Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, and Varun Buddhadev in important roles. The movie explores the love for snooker and family with the story of 15-year-old Toolsidas Junior, who aspires to win the Calcutta Club Snooker Championship after seeing his father, Toolsidas Senior (Rajiv Kapoor), fail at it even after several attempts. The film struck a chord with the audience as it was well made and mixed the excitement of sports with delicate human emotions. Notably, the film marked Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback after 30 years and was his last. Toolsidas Junior is currently streaming on Netflix.

Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai is a Hindi adventure drama that was released in November this year. Starring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, the film explored the personal, emotional, and spiritual journey of three friends as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The underrated Bollywood film is running in theatres currently.

A Thursday

Behzad Khambata’s directorial vigilante thriller film stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles, was released in February this year. It is one of the most underrated Bollywood films that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Qala

Hindi-language psychological drama film, which is written and directed by Anvita Dutt, stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in important roles. Film Qala received positive reviews from critics and audiences but somehow missed the audience’s attention it deserves.

Monica O My Darling

Neo-noir crime comedy thriller film, helmed by Vasan Bala, stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. The film is an adaptation of the 1989 Japanese novel Burutasu No Shinzou. Upon release on Netflix, the film received positive reviews from critics as well as from the audience. It is one of the most underrated Bollywood films of 2022.

Darlings

Darlings is a dark comedy film, which is co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, that was released on Netflix in August this year. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The film received a lot of critical acclimation from the audience and critics. However, it did not receive the attention it deserved.

