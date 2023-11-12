It is often said that it’s a party to work with Salman Khan. The superstar, who recently has returned to the silver screen with his much-loved character Tiger, often leaves his co-stars mesmerized as he enjoys a gala time with them on the film sets. Recently, Raghav Juyal, who has worked with the Tiger 3 star, opened up about the time they were shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which is helmed by Farhad Samji, stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and many others in pivotal roles.

The film, which was released on the occasion of Eid this year, received poor to mixed reactions from audience and critics. However, the film emerged as a box office dud, leaving Salman fans disappointed once again. Meanwhile, the big wait ended after Tiger 3 was released on the big screens today. Scroll down.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal, who’s also known as Crockroaxz, was recently asked about Bhaijaan. During the interview, when Raghav Juyal was asked about how it is to work with Salman Khan, he excitingly said, “Woh feel hai. Wahan sirf jao aur sab chodh do, character ki tension, script ki tension chodh do. Wahan sirf set pe pohcho, it’s a party. Wahan jao jahan camera lagega Salman sir bata denge kya karna hai kya nahi hai aur director hai wahan par. Mazze karo sirf wahan. Unke saath itna maza aata hai, off-set bhi. Humne jitni parties uss set pe kiye hain, itne maze uss set me liye hai kahin nahi kiye.

Adding, “Itna dopamine release ho chuka hai mera uss set pe kahin aur hota hi nahi. Uske baad downer jaata hai.” Later, when Raghav Juyal is asked how much control Salman Khan has on the sets and if he directs the movie, he takes a break and says, “He’s a collaborator.”

Well, during the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, media reports were abuzz that Salman Khan took over the direction of some parts, which were later rubbished. A few even reported that the superstar didn’t take over the shoot completely but didi give his input about the same.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has hit the screens today, i.e., on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will also step in in a cameo appearance as Pathaan and Kabir from War.

