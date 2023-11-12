It’s Tiger 3 release day finally & for the folks in Dubain or the USA, the Salman Khan film was released yesterday evening (11th November). The reviews started pouring by 11 pm IST, and I went through all of them. Don’t worry; there won’t be even a single spoiler in this write-up.

Going through all the reviews, it looks like things are going to get chaotic in the upcoming few days in both a good and not-so-good manner. Good because there are a lot of positive reviews that call this film a true-blue entertainer, but on the other hand, some people are sharing clips/photos of spoilers & that has enraged Sallu Bhai fans.

Spreading spoilers sucks & those who do this are the biggest losers. Let’s focus on the positives & take a look at five reasons why this film could probably turn out to be a 500 crore grosser for Salman Khan guaranteed.

A point to note: I haven’t just made up these points below; all of it is from the reviews that are available on social media and from a conversation with a reliable source who saw Tiger 3 yesterday.

1. When Salman Khan cries, he makes you cry too!

A majority of the reviews are only talking about how the emotional stakes are too high in this one. With the baddie of Emraan Hashmi coming after Tiger’s family, the ‘this time it’s personal’ treatment of the story offers a lot of entertaining drama, leading to some masterful action scenes.

2. Action to remember for

It’s an action film, so this point would obviously find its place on the list. More than how the action scenes are shot, many are talking about how slick and clean their choreography delivers some of the most polished sequences you’ll ever see in any actioner.

3. The undying swag of Sallu Bhai

The raw,!brooding nature of Tiger has always complimented Salman even more than the quirky, eccentric traits of Chulbul Pandey. Whenever he’s on-screen playing Tiger, it just looks effortless and in a natural way that looks like he’s not acting at all.

4. Pathaan’s cameo here is more important than Tiger’s cameo (in Pathaan)

Another thing that’s a common thing between all the reviews is how mind-blowing Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is as Pathaan. It’s also been said it’s a crucial sequence (& not like Tiger’s routine appearance in Pathaan) as it lays the perfect base for the upcoming films in the Spy universe.

5. Impeccable build-up to the Spy universe

With Hrithik Roshan‘s cameo as Kabir, War 2 is introduced, and there is more than one instance that just multiplies your excitement for the other films in the Spy universe.

We’re watching the first show all over India, a 6 AM show, so stick to this space for the full Tiger 3 movie review & maybe a review quicker as well.

