Ever since Tiger 3 began making headlines, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have equally been in the news owing to their cameos in the Salman Khan starrer. Reportedly, the spy thriller will see Pathaan and Kabir from War appearing in the Maneesh Sharma directorial. While fans are waiting for the film’s release with bated breath, it is reported that Salman will introduce Jr NTR’s War 2 character in the film.

If these rumors turn out to be true, then NTR’s shooting schedule for War 2 is out, and this is when he will begin shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. For the unversed, War part 1 was helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand; however, later, it was handed over to the Brahmastra director. Amid the rumors of his alleged cameo in Salman starrer, here’s what he plans to do for his action sequences.

According to the latest report in Hindustan Times, after being reportedly introduced by Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Jr NTR will begin shooting for War 2 in January. As per the latest development, the actor will likely follow his RRR formula for his action sequence on Hrithik Roshan starrer where he will ditch body doubles. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, Jr NTR is planning to do all his action sequences all by himself, just like he did in the SS Rajamouli directorial alongside Ram Charan.

Rubbishing the rumors of War 2 makers using body double for actors’ action scenes, a source revealed to the portal that Jr NTR is very particular about the action sequences in his film. The source revealed to the website, “Jr NTR is very particular about doing his action scenes by himself. He did the same in RRR as well, for which he was highly appreciated. So we can surely expect him doing a lot of action. Also, because he would be in a face off with Hrithik Roshan as he plays the negative lead in the film.”

The report further states that Jr NTR is yet to join the War 2 cast yet as he is currently caught up with Devara: part 1 shooting with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Goa. Devara is expected to be wrapped by the year’s end.

Coming back, we already can’t wait for more updates on War 2. Can you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news and gossip!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Preview: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Iron Man Vs Captain America’ Civil War Zone? Here’s Everything You Need To Read Before Watching The Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News