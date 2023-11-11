Bollywood and TV celebrities have always inspired us. Be it the sheer hard work they put into their job or living out of a suitcase for days, there is so much that goes on behind all the glam. Celebs work hard and make sure to invest in all the right things including properties.

Many Bollywood and Television actors have invested in properties early in their careers. Recently, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday shared with fans that she has bought her very own home. The actress began her journey in films with Student Of The Year 2 and in a short span, the diva has established herself in the movie industry.

On that note, let’s look at 5 TV and Bollywood actors who proudly gifted themselves a home before entering their late 20s.

1. Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan’s claim to fame is playing the character of young Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The child actress bought her first home at the mere age of 15. It was on New Year 2023 that she announced that she had bought her own home with the guidance of her parents.

Her post read, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful.. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.”

2. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is just 22 years old and she is already in the process of getting her own home. In a now-deleted Instagram post Jannat had revealed details of her home which is currently under construction. The diva was recently seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

In 2022, when Janhvi was 25 years old, the diva managed to buy a duplex apartment in Mumbai. The flat costs Rs 65 crore and is luxury redefined. She invested in the flat along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Her new home is located on the first and second floor of Kubelisque Building in Pali Hill.

4. Ananya Panday

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Ananya Panday gifted herself a brand-new apartment. The actress who was last seen in Dream Girl 2 is making it big in Bollywood and has started investing in real estate.

The actor shared a picture from her new home on Instagram and wrote, “My OWN home !!need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras.”

5. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her fans loved her new avatar. The 22-year-old bought her first home last year when she was just 21. She also added a Range Rover worth Rs 87 lakh to her car collection in the same year.

Looks like the young one is on a roll!

