You got to be living in a cave if the buzz around The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has already reached you. The film that is being helmed by Matt Reeves brings the Twilight star in Gotham and makes him wear the cape, which is both religious and iconic for its fandom. Not to forget the trailer that dropped later last year received massive love and Pattinson with Reeves were hailed. But it wasn’t the case when casting was announced.

The day it was announced that Gotham has a new Cape Crusader and that 34-year-old grey-eyed Robert is all set to take the mantle, the audience wasn’t as loving as they today are. The choice was questioned and Pattinson’s capabilities to do the role were under the doubting light. Turns out the actor himself is now opening about the complete. Read on to know everything and what the Twilight star has to say about The Batman casting.

Robert Pattinson as per We Got This Covered got super candid about his The Batman casting. He said he has done so many roles, but every time he says something about the Cape Crusader, the fans of the superhero are offended.

Robert Pattinson said, “I mean, I’ve got a lot of thoughts. Well, it’s funny, like, I’ve done so many movies where, you know, I play these sort of partially monstrous characters. And whenever I’ve been promoting them, you know, normally, no one cares what you say about it. And I’ve just noticed every single time I say one sentence about Batman, there’s this massive, I’m offending swathes of Batman fans”

Robert further explained how The Batman is Matt Reeves’ version of the superhero, and over the years, there have been several of those. “But, I mean, it’s kind of, I mean, the interesting thing about Batman itself is that you can basically… it’s been played in so many different ways. The comics cover so much ground. The movies cover so much ground. I mean, if you’re going on the kind of… if you’re trying to play a historically accurate Batman, I mean, you could literally play anything. So I guess it’s kind of what Matt Reeves is directing and kind of wants to go for,” Pattinson said.

The Batman is set to hit the big screens on March 4, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

