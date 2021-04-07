Angelina Jolie is one of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful actresses in Hollywood. During her more than two-decade-long career, the actress has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

She is not only one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood but also a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees. But did you know she was once called a “minimally talented spoiled brat” by a leading industry producer? Scroll down to know.

Back in 2014, a series of emails were shared between two leading industry players, producer Scott Rudin and Sony Pictures co-chairman Amy Pascal, which were leaked by an anonymous hacker. The two producers were working together on a biopic of Steve Jobs written by Aaron Sorkin. However, Sony later opted out of the deal.

Following which, Producer Scott Rudin and Amy Pascal shared a series of email, where the former called Angelina Jolie ‘a minimally talented spoiled brat’. As reported by India Today, Rodin in the leaked email wrote, “You’ve destroyed your relationships with half the town over how you’ve behaved on this movie, and if you don’t think it’s true, wait and see… you don’t deserve one exhalation of breath on your behalf. You’ve behaved abominably and it will be a very, very long time before I forget what you did to this movie and what you’ve put all of us through.”

Jolie wanted David Fincher to direct her in Cleopatra, rather than take on the Jobs film. In the email, Rodin told Pascal to “shut Angie down before she makes it very hard for David to do Jobs.” He then also added, “There is no movie of Cleopatra to be made (and how that is a bad thing given the insanity and rampaging ego of this woman and the cost of the movie is beyond me),” referring to Jolie.

In another email, Scott Rudin attacked Angelina Jolie calling her “a minimally talented spoiled brat who thought nothing of shoving this off her plate for eighteen months so she could go direct a movie [Unbroken]… She’s a camp event and a celebrity and that’s all and the last thing anybody needs is to make a giant bomb with her that any fool could see coming.”

