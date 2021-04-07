Someone rightly said, “Your jewellery introduces you before you even speak”. Well, I couldn’t agree more with this quote. We often come across people and just keep staring at them because they’re wearing such pretty jewellery and we are in awe of it. Similarly, there’s an Indian brand that’s making the west shine brighter including celebs like Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga with her jewellery called the ‘Misho Designs’.

Misho was started by Suhani Parekh in 2016 who is trained to be a sculptor at Goldsmiths, University Of London.

Misho Design rose to prominence for contemporary designs and sculpture. Back in 2016, Suhani won an award for Grazia Young Fashion Award followed by the Elle Graduates award in 2017 and the rest is history. Her work has been featured on some really celebrated global artists including Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga to name a few.

Let’s take a look at her work here:

Kylie Jenner:

The beauty mogul wore the Misho Designs’ studs in a sultry picture that she shared on her official Instagram handle.

Beyonce:

Beyonce wore Misho’s studs while promoting her Adidas X Ivy Park collection ft. honey drip. She also wore the famous hoops from the designer and dazzled her new collaboration with Adidas.

Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga is a big-time fashion junkie and her up to date fashion game proves the same. She wore Misho Designs winter sun hoops and while accepting her award for ‘Best global hit’ and winter flower hoops at her new book launch.

Kim Kardashian:

The Kardashian’s are the biggest trendsetters in today’s world. Kim wore Misho’s chunky chain hoops while posing for a picture that she shared on her Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski:

Emily wore Misho Designs’ chunky chain hoops and soared the temperature high with an alluring picture.

Not just Hollywood celebrities but also Bollywood celebrities including names like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor are a few names who are often spotted wearing Misho Designs’ jewellery.

