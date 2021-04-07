Kim Kardashian may have been in the news a bit too much lately, courtesy her divorce from Kanye West. Well, this time, the diva has broken the internet once again, and well, we must say that it is for a brilliant reason. Please welcome the new billionaire of the town!

Yes! You heard that right. The reality show star is now officially a billionaire. As per the recent Forbes list, the entrepreneur has officially joined the World’s Billionaires list for the first time. Thanks to her beauty and shapewear brands, Kim seems to have successfully climbed the ladder and entered the billionaires club.

After Kylie Jenner lost her billionaire spot, Kim Kardashian now officially becomes the first Kardashian-Jenner sibling to become a billionaire. According to Forbes, Kim’s worth has gone up from $780 million in October to the current $1 billion. Well, all thanks to her two major businesses that seem to have played a big role in her billionaire status.

KKW Beauty and Skims have majorly bolstered Kim Kardashian’s net worth as well as income from reality television and endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments. Apart from these businesses, the entire Kardashian clan has been earning a good amount of money from their reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Kim has largely capitalised on her massive 69.6 million Twitter followers and 213 million followers on Instagram to promote her KKW and Skims products. Forbes estimates Skims stake is worth a conservative $225 million, which is more than enough to lift Kim’s net worth to $1 billion coupled with other sources of income.

The report also revealed that Kim has been earning “at least $10 million pretax” since 2012, thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals and her mobile game as well as the now-defunct Kimoji app. Apart from her lucrative business holdings, Kim Kardashian also is the proud owner of three luxury properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The beauty founder has also invested her money in shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

Well, it looks like the divorce from Kanye is working well for Kim. Anyway, whatever it is, we are happy for her. Way to go girl!

