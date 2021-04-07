American Pie, what does that movie titled remind you of? Hiding your laptop if you have downloaded it, trying to plan a secret mission so you could watch it and my god that coup to hide the CDs back in time. The franchise that came to life in 1999 has been one of the most widely spoken about and secretly admired films for years. But it has been a decade since we last heard about any update of a new film. Seems like we are up for it now in 2021.

It has been years since we last saw an American Pie film. The first four parts that released on random intervals post-1999 garnered an excellent fanbase, that motivated makers to make more. Over the years, several times it was speculated that a 5th part is in the making but to no concrete confirmation. Turns out we have the promises coming straight out of the horse’s mouth now. Tara Reid, the actor who played Vicky in the movies, is now confirming that there is indeed a new part. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Tara Reid played Vicky in the first, second and fourth American Pie and the actor was recognised for the same. Now as per ET Online, Tara has confirmed that American Pie 5 is very much on cards and the script is already out there. She says it will happen but not sure when. The cast will have to come together for the same first.

Tara Reid said, “It (American Pie 5) might happen… okay, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together,” Reid said. “There is a script out there. I’ll put it that way.”

Tara Reid also took the moment to share that the American Pie 5 script is “one of the best ones” of the whole series. She also clarified that it “will happen. I just don’t know when.” The actor later went on to say that the cast is still very much in contact, and they have made a life long bond on the sets.

“We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone, and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that,” Tara Reid concluded.

How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

