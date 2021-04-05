Kim Kardashian and her antiques have found their niche in Hollywood and the reality star is known in the world for that. No wonder that industries across the globe want Kardashian to join her name to them and elevate their global presence. But there was once talks that the KKW beauty was all set to get on the Bollywood bus, and chose Salman Khan over Shah Rukh Khan.

We are shocked on discovering this too. It was back in 2011 when Kim’s close friend Sheeraz Hasan gave her a list of Bollywood film to watch. Kardashian had taken to her Twitter handle to announce the same. These were all Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies, and Kim was to make a decision since many producers from India were approaching her then. Below is how, why and whom she chose. Read on.

As per TOI, back then Sheeraz Hasan said, “Kim Kardashian is very interested in doing a Bollywood film. Over the last 12 months, she’s been approached by Bollywood producers who want her to do a dance number. We thought it was a great idea. She asked me for names she could debut with, and there can be no one besides Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.”

Hasan further revealed that Kim Kardashian was more impressed with Salman Khan than Shah Rukh Khan. The reason was the Tiger actor’s body of work and his humanitarian work. “She said I want to work with both of them, but I’d like to work with Salman first,” said Hasan.

Hasan, is chairperson of Millions of Milkshakes, where for the unversed a Mallika Sherawat milkshake was launched back then, is joining the dots Sheeraz Hasan said, “When Mallika came to Millions of Milkshakes, she generated a media storm in Hollywood. Now, Kim is launching one in Dubai. And the next destination inshallah is Bombay, possibly early next year. We’ll be looking at creating the Kim Kardashian Bollywood shake now.”

