“Line Of Duty” actor Adrian Dunbar recalls how he almost lost his life while on a holiday with wife and children in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Although he did not give details, he said the incident took place between 1987 and 1991, reports dailymail.co.uk. He says he left the car and was heading out in the city when his vehicle was targeted.

Advertisement

“I was in Jerusalem with the family. We parked at the Nablus Gate and we went into the old city and we were talking. I heard a bomb go off and I looked up into the sky and I just knew it was our car,” he said on Elizabeth Day’s “How To Fail” podcast.

Adrian Dunbar added: “I said to Anna (Nygh, his wife) who was with the kids, ‘wait here I’m just going to go and look at something’ and she said ‘why? What was that?’ and I said ‘don’t worry about it’.I knew just from where the direction was and the fact that we were driving a budget American car and the Intifada was still on that they had identified that the car was an American car. When I went down, the car was a mangled heap. Thankfully, we didn’t have anything serious in it at the time like our passports or anything — that was to happen later. But I just dealt with it like ‘oh, God somebody’s blown up our car’.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Beyonce, Kylie Jenner To Lady Gaga – An Indian-Based Handcrafted Jewellery Brand ‘Misho Designs’ Is Helping The West Shine Brighter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube