Fifty Shades Of Grey is memorable for multiple reasons. First of all, hands off to Jamie Dornan and the team for breaking stereotypes and coming up with such a bold subject. It is one of the most successful R-Rated films and has done huge in the box office aspect too! But today, we’ll be talking about funny trivia. Did you know, Dakota Johnson stole underwears from the sets? Read on for details!

For the unversed, Fifty Shades series created a lot of noise over its raunchy scenes. While many were surprised initially, they were excited to explore such a genre. However, there remained a section that continued the backlash and even asked for a ban on the movie. All in all, the publicity led to the first instalment to garner $570 million worldwide.

But it was Dakota Johnson back in 2015, who went unfiltered to make one of the rarest confessions. Many a time, actors end up taking their favourite thing from sets. We know about Maisie Williams picking up the faceless man coins from Game Of Thrones sets and Chris Pratt picking his favourite red jacket in Guardians Of The Galaxy!

Dakota Johnson ended up picking underwear from the sets of Fifty Shades Of Grey. Yes, you heard that right. The actress in a conversation with Glamour herself revealed, “I stole lots of the underwear — they were comfortable.”

Just not that, Dakota even stole the flogger in memory of all the raunchy scenes during the filming. “I do have a flogger in my house. It’s in the garage with dust,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fifty shades went onto be a trilogy. Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed too created a lot of buzz and earned massive at the global box office.

