Billie Eilish is one of the most talented singers in the world. The teen sensation enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 80 million followers on Instagram. Back in 2020, the Bad Guy singer’s fake s*x-tape was doing the rounds on social media and she finally addressed it and lashed out at trolls.

A while ago, Billie’s documentary titled ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ released on Apple TV+ and we all got a glimpse of her personal life and how her mother usually keeps her away from all the social media negativity.

Back in 2020, Billie Eilish’s fake s*x-tape was doing the rounds on social media and the Bad Guy singer was really pissed at it. In a conversation with Dazed, the 19-year-old lashed out at people sharing the fake s*x-tape and said, “You think I would be having s*x on a train in daylight? With a dress on and fishnets and a f*cking peace-sign necklace? Dog, come on!”

Talking about how people behave and dress up like her, Billie said, “People put a f*ckin’ green and black wig on and go out in public and pretend to be me. They hire security and get a nice car, to be famous for a day. I think that shit is so f*ckin’ annoying!”

Billie Eilish continued and said, “It makes me look bad – if they’re being a d*ck, then everyone’s gonna think I was a d*ck. It’s so mean. Every day I’m afraid someone is gonna do something – either fake something viral, or there’s gonna be some…I don’t even know what.”

Being successful and popular at such a young age comes with a lot of social media trolling and responsibility. Time and again, we have seen celebrities getting trolled for no good reason.

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish lashing out at people who pretend to be her? Tell us in the comments below.

