Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning, she felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.

Advertisement

Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

Advertisement

Iggy Azalea said that she was embarrassed to read books aloud to her son.

“It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care,” she shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea is set to receive her Covid vaccine later this month. She is eager to get the vaccine so she can enjoy a “normal” summer with her son this year.

She had tweeted: “I’m getting my Covid vaccine later this month and I’m very excited! I’ll gladly feel like s*** for a few days if it means I can potentially have a normal summer this year.”

Azalea had recently shared that she thought she would need “lots of plastic surgery” after giving birth.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Dethrones Sister Kylie Jenner To Officially Garner The ‘Billionaire’ Status!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube