Actress Sunayana Fozdar who is known for her stint as Anjali in the ongoing show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a video addressing a very relevant issue that led to the second lockdown. The actress showed various ways of how people wear the mask wrongly, and also tried to correct them by showing them the correct way of wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Sunayana who is quite active on her social media uses it as her tool to entertain and evoke the chord of rightful thinking in the minds of people. The video which has the song ‘Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’ playing in the background matches the visual actions done by the actress aptly.

Sunayana Fozdar captioned the post by saying “Haalat Sudhrenge jab hum sudhrenge. Zindagi se badhkar kuch nahi josh main hosh mat gawaiye… Let’s do our bit….and stop blaming others….start from home and correct every person… Who is not following precautions… I promise you tomorrow will be a better day”

Advertisement

On the professional front, Sunayana Fozdar debuted with ‘Santaan’ where she played Namrata Dixit Jaiswal and since then the starlet never looked back.

She starred in some memorable shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Belan Waali Bahu and currently is a part of the cult show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Unboxes Her 1.4 Lakh Phone Gifted By A Little Fan & It Almost Slipped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube