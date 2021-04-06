Rakhi Sawant surely knows how to entertain her fans on-screen and off-screen. The reality television star is riding high on the success currently after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 got massively popular among the viewers in the country. And guess what, a little fan gifted a super expensive phone to Rakhi and a video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Rakhi is quite active on Instagram and that’s where she has shared the video of unboxing the phone and her little fan is helping her do the same.

Advertisement

Sharing the video of the same, Rakhi Sawant captioned it, “Gift gift gift”. The 42-year-old celebrity can be heard saying, “Hi guys, yeh mai hu, yeh meri fan hai Pearl aur yeh mere liye kya laayi hai ek surprise gift.”

She continues and say, “I love gifts. You know, I love gifts Bigg Boss.” After looking at the phone, Rakhi Sawant says, “Itna bada phone kaise hosakta hai?”

It’s actually the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs Rs 1,49,998. Amazing, isn’t it?

Take a look at the video here:

Did y’all notice how Rakhi Sawant kept showering her little fan with kisses? Aww. And the phone almost slipped from her fan’s little hands but the two managed to get a hold of it immediately.

Reacting to Rakhi’s video on Instagram, a fan commented, “How sweet!😍😍❤️That little gal and you Rakhi😘❤️ lots of love from Bangalore❤️”.

Another fan commented, “They way she’s treating the little girl can tell how sweet she is❤️”.

Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions from Rakhi Sawant’s unboxing video:

“Amazing sooo sweet and cute gesture seriously kon kehta hai life mey real pyaar karne waley nahi hai…children r the best angels of god”

“Love you Rakhi mam ur very honest and u have a golden heart”

“God bless u dear🔥🔥🔥”

“God bless you Rakhi ❤️❤️❤️”

Rakhi Sawant’s fans have been showering immense blessings on her in the comments section.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sonali Kulkarni To Host ‘Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube