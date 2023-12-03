TMKOC: Dilip Joshi's 470 Million Net Worth Jumps By 135% In 5 Years, Disha Vakani's Asset Worth 21.28% Less Than Jethalal

The whole world waited with bated breath for Dayaben’s return in Sab TV’s famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but alas! It was a trap, and everyone rn is enraged over this poor joke pulled by producer Asit Modi yet again. TMKOC is one of the most loved shows, and we decided to check how the net worths of Jethalal, Dayaben, and others have increased over the years.

Just a little context before we enter to calculate how rich Taarak Mehta stars are. It was much hyped that Dayaben was returning to the show, and fans were excited to see who would replace the famous Disha Vakani, who left the show years ago. The whole world, except for the people of Gokuldham society, knows that Dayaben is not returning to this shoe, EVER!

So, in the last episode, Jethalal was doing garba to welcome his Daya, and the poor fellow cried, and fans felt heartbroken after the scene. While Dilip Joshi’s acting prowess was hailed, Asit Modi was shamed and blamed for this mockery. Social media has even called out for a boycott of TMKOC.

However, we still don’t know if the show would keep running amidst demands of a respectful end by the fans; we definitely know the net worths of the actors and ex-actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Have a look.

Asit Modi’s Net Worth, Producer OF TMKOC – 500 Million

The producer Asit Modi has been dragged into a lot of controversies recently, right from s*xual harassment to exploitation and non-payment of dues. The Gujarati businessman owns assets worth a whopping 500 million, which is 50 crore in simpler terms!

Check out an announcement about Disha Vakani years ago, shared by a fan club on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani)

Dilip Joshi’s Net Worth, Jethalal Of TMKOC – 470 Million

Many might not remember him as the house helper of Maine Pyaar Kiya and the supporting character in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Interestingly, he wasn’t supposed to be a part of the show and rejected the proposal since he was working on another show. But luckily, that show stopped airing, and he was on board as Jethalal!

In the last five years, his net worth has grown from 20 crore to 47 crore, a massive 135% growth in 5 years!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Disha Vakani’s Net Worth, Ex-Dayaben Of TMKOC – 37 Crore

Disha made an exit from the show, taking a maternity leave, but she never returned. Several times since there have been reports of her return to the show, and even promos have been cut, but the audience has been left high and dry after the episodes aired.

Apart from Taarak Mehta, the actress has worked in several films and enjoys a net worth of 37 crore, which is close to 21.28% less than Tappu ke papa’s asset worth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Shailesh Lodha’s Net Worth, Ex-Taarak Mehta Of TMKOC – 35 Crore

The man on whose name the show used to run, Taarak Mehta, was played by stage artist Shailesh Lodha, who was a poet and a comedian, enjoying a net worth of 35 crore. He had a fallout with Asit Modi, and a court case followed due to the non-settlement of dues!

Sachin Shroff’s Net Worth, Taarak Mehta Of TMKOC – 20 Crore

The seasoned actor has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the show. Sachin is a renowned name in the Indian Television. He enjoys a net worth of 20 crore. The actor was recently embroiled in a messy divorce with Juhi Parmar, Kumkum of the Indian Television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

Sunayana Fozdar’s Net Worth, Anjali Taarak Mehta Of TMKOC – 4.5 Crore

Sunayana Fozdar started her career as a supporting lead in 2007 with Star Plus’ show Santaan. She has a sprawling career to boast and currently enjoys a net worth of 4.5 crore, playing Anjali Taarak Mehta on the show.

Currently, the internet is attacking the show for playing with their emotions and Jethalal’s as well. Hope there is a replacement for

Dayaben soon and that Jethalal is happy again. We can’t see someone as cute as Dilip Joshi crying on screen. Asit Modi, please take a note.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Orry To Uorfi Javed & Shehnaaz Gill, A Look At The Net Worth Of Top Bigg Boss Sensations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News