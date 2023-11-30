From past some time, TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break, we saw a number of its actors, like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Monika Bhadoriya, making an abrupt exit from the show. Ever since they made a controversial exit from the show, they have been in the news for all the shocking accusations and allegations they leveled against producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

However, now, the show is in the news for its latest update. Yes, you heard that right! This is a good piece of news for all the Dayaben fans, who’ve been waiting with bated breath for her comeback on the show. Ever since Vakani went on a maternity break, her character Dayaben has been missing from the sitcom. But looks like she’s now all set to return.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s biggest and verified fan page shared a video on their Instagram page. In the clip, Jethalal is seen informing his son Tapu that his mother, Dayaben, is returning from Ahmedabad, on the occasion of Diwali. Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, reveals Daya’s onscreen brother Sundar has announced that he will bring her home. For the unversed, Sundar, who plays Daya’s onscreen brother, is also the real-life brother of former Dayaben, Disha Vakani.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens are slamming the makers for making them fools. A few have even threatened the producer Asit Kumarr Modi that if she doesn’t enter the show, they will stop watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Jaisa popatlal ki shaadi nahi honawai wasie daya nahi ana wail public ko chutiya banaa hai,” while another said, “Ager ye prank nikla na tho tmkoc dekhna band”

A third user wrote, “Daya bhabi is not coming… It’s 1000000000000% not coming…. Daya bhabi quit this show … Never ever she can’t come …. So days bhabi is not coming”

Fourth one commented, “Sch mai hadh hai @officialasitkumarrmodi agar ye kuch bhi natak hua to zindagi Mai apka show nhi dekhunga.” Fifth one said, “Jab tak Daya ka promo nahi aata mein to manunga hi nahi ki daya aane wali hai kyoki last time bhi Sundar Daya ka cut out leke agaya tha & hume bewakoof banaya tha”

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Dayaben’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Will Disha Vakani come back, or have the makers finalized a new face? Only time will tell.

