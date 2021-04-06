Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved sitcom on Indian television. The character Dayaben is one of his much-loved fans and have been missing from the screen since 2017. Ever since Disha Vakani left the show on a maternity break, fans have been waiting for her to return to the show.

Advertisement

As there’s no news of Disha returning to the show, fans are now asking for her replacement. Recently a fan commented on a post of the show’s director, Malav Rajda, requesting the replacement of Dayaben. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan wrote, “Plz new daya ko lay aawo sir…itna wait ke ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho…bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye (Please get a new Daya…there’s no use of waiting for so long…helpless fans have been waiting for Daya).

To which, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director, Malav Rajda replied, “Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge…it’s not in my hands at all. I just direct the show….can’t take decision regarding actors n lot of other things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best).”

Take a look at their interaction below:

Meanwhile, another user had recently commented on Malav Rajda’s post criticizing the quality of the popular sitcom. The disgruntled fan wrote, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” However, the filmmaker replied to the fan in a classy manner. He wrote, “ok point noted🙏”

Several reports also indicated that the show’s slipped from the TRP charts with the entry of new shows following the lockdown. Fans have been criticizing the plot of the sitcom and shared they find it boring now.

What do you think about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda and the fan’s interaction? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Karishma Tanna Drops Sultry Pics In A Stripped Bikini

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube