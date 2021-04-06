Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a sultry picture on social media where she is seen flaunting a perfect figure.

Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen lying on the bed dressed in a stripped bikini.

Karishma Tanna captioned it: “Wild spirit, soft heart.”

Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the spy drama “Lahore Confidential“, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan.

The film is based in Pakistan and tries mixing the spirit of patriotism with old-school romance.

