The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is loved for his extraordinary acting skills. He made his breakthrough performance with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and there was no going back. But what if we say that wasn’t really his ‘debut’ in showbiz? Read on for the entire insider scoop.

Many wouldn’t know, but Hrithik entered the filmy Duniya as a child artist. The actor was a part of the film Aasha. It starred Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Rameshwari in the lead and was released in 1980.

Hrithik Roshan got the opportunity to do a dance number alongside Jeetendra in Aasha. It is rumoured that the actor received a sum of Rs 100 for his first-ever stint as a child artist. But wait, the show isn’t over yet.

Hrithik Roshan was even seen in small roles in Aap Ke Deewane (1980), Aas Paas (1981), Aasra Pyaar Da (1983) and Bhagwaan Dada (1986). In fact, Bhagwaan Dada was one of his most memorable performances from that time.

Cut to today, Hrithik Roshan is a superstar. The actor has made a name in the Industry and how! War, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara are amongst his other celebrated films.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and will star Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

The official announcement was made earlier this year on the actor’s birthday. Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser of the film on Instagram and captioned it, “Resenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand”

Apart from that, he also has the rumoured Vikram Vedha remake, Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

