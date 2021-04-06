Showbiz is known for its ‘entertainment’ factor. We tend to get so close to some actors that we start worshipping them like a god. We’ve witnessed timeless beauties like Sridevi, Divya Bharti, Pratyusha Banerjee who we fell in love with. But these actresses passed away in mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

From Praveen Babi to Divya Bharti, check out 5 most tragic deaths in showbiz:

Sridevi

Advertisement

It was just a week ago when fans and followers were mesmerized by Sridevi’s gorgeous pictures at the Dubai wedding in 2018. It was nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding, also attended by Boney Kapoor along with daughter Khushi Kapoor. Things went upside down when rumours of the legendary actress passing away began doing the rounds. After days of mystery, it was revealed that the Naagin actress died due to accidental drowning. Conspiracies regarding murder and death due to overdose are viral on the internet to date.

Pratyusha Banerjee

A rising star who had already won tons of accolades for her single television show! Pratyusha Banerjee rose to fame with her portrayal in Balika Vadhu. Her remuneration had been raised to a huge sum, but tragedy in her life began when she began dating Rahul Raj Singh. The boyfriend allegedly forced her into prostitution, used to beat her up with his ex-girlfriend (and is now married to her). Owing to it all, Pratyusha ended up taking her own life in 2016.

Divya Bharti

Another timeless beauty who had a bright future. Divya Bharti was considered Sridevi’s look-alike. She was loved for her tremendous acting skills and charm. Unfortunately, destiny had its own plans. It was on 5th April 1993 when the actress passed away due to an accident. While it is said that she fell from the 5th floor of her apartment, many still believe that there was some foul play involved. Gossip mill also has it that Divya was secretly married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who was also embroiled in her death.

Jiah Khan

The revelations made after Jiah Khan’s death left many in tears. Aged just 25, Jiah was madly in love with Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi. A 6-page suicide note even indicated that she went through an abortion. Charges of abetment to suicide were levelled on the actor, which was even approved by a court in Mumbai back in 2018. But years after, if the charges happen to be true, Jiah still awaits justice.

Praveen Babi

What differentiates human from other animal is the fact that they are social beings. But Praveen Babi had to go through the worst kind of death, which happened in isolation. During her last days, she locked herself up in her apartment with no contact with the outside world. Her body was even found 72 hours after her death. There was no food, but traces of alcohol were allegedly found in her stomach post-death.

Must Read: Kishwer Merchant Asks Kangana Ranaut “Mask Kaha Hai Madam?”; Gets Trolled By Her Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube