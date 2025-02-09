Divya Bharti was among the most successful and sought-after actresses in the early 90s. Her tragic demise at an early age came as a great shock to her fans and the industry fraternity. However, did you know that actor Govinda had a huge fondness for the actress? The actor once openly confessed to his feelings for Bharti despite being married to his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda Confessed His Feelings For Divya Bharti

In a throwback interview, Govinda confessed that he was attracted to his Shola Aur Shabnam co-star Divya Bharti. In the bold revelation, the Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare actor revealed that he is ‘resisting’ her charms. In the old Stardust interview, he said, “Well, I am a firm believer in destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharati. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It’s difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya’s charms. I haven’t given in to the temptation as yet.”

Not only this, but Govinda also did not deny the possibility of getting married again. The actor furthermore said that a second marriage is also there in his horoscope. The Chalo Ishq Ladaye actor said, “Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my Kundli.”

Interestingly, it was Govinda who introduced Divya Bharti to her husband, Sajid Nadiadwala. It was almost love at first sight for the producer. After some brief amount of courtship, the duo tied the knot in May 1992. Divya’s unfortunate death at the age of 19 from slipping from her Versova residence left Nadiadwala devastated.

