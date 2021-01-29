Actress Karishma Tanna on Thursday shared a stunning picture in a sizzling red outfit, admitting that she is lost in her thoughts lately.

Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Karishma is seen dressed in a burnt red lacy brassiere as she strikes a pose for the camera.

She wrote as the caption with the first picture: “Lost in my own thoughts”.

“Lost is a lovely place to find yourself,” she wrote alongside the second image.

Karishma will soon be seen in “Lahore Confidential”, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, is engaged for intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film mixes a sense of patriotism with thrills and old-school romance.

Created by crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, it also marks the directorial digital comeback of Kunal Kohli. The film features Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha.

Karishma Tanna recently featured in the dance number Basanti, in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

“We were certain that we didn’t want skin show in the song. We wanted to focus on my expression, dance and other artistes in the song, and the song itself. An item song doesn’t mean that you need to show skin,” Karishma told IANS.

Karishma featured in the song along with Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the lead actors of the film. The dance has been shot in the nineties style.

“I had a blast shooting the song. When I heard the song, I instantly found the song fun-loving, and I was excited for the fact that we got such legendary lyrics. Working with Manoj was an amazing experience. I know him personally and now I got the chance to work with him,” said Karishma about sharing screen space with the National Award-winning actor.

Karishma Tanna’s film will premiere on February 4.

