After spending 33 days in the Bigg Boss 14 house, politician Sonali Phogat is now out of the controversial house. During her stay there, she made a statement that grabbed eyeballs and even made the headline. Wha was it? Well, it was when she said she ‘LIKES’ co-contestant Aly Goni.

During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Koimoi, the recently evicted contestant spoke about the incident. She also opened up about her daughter’s reaction to it as well as her what her family thinks.

Talking Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat said, “Dekhiye, Aisa nahi hai ki hum bahut purane zamane mai jee rahe hai. (Abhi) agar humme koi pasand aata hai toh hum khe dete hai ki haa humme yeh pasand hai. Jaise ki khule aam khete hai ki humme Dharamji pasand hai. Isme Haryana Punjab ke logo ko who aise pasand hai na ki who unke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hai. (It’s not like we are living in the past. If we like someone we say it out loud. Like in Haryana and Punjab we like Dharmendra and are vocal about it. His fans can do anything for him).”

Elaborating on the same, she said that if we like some, we are happy to be associated and work with them. She revealed she was lucky to be able to interact with another favourite of hers aka Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan.

On being further asked about her ‘liking’ Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat said, “Jis tarah Aly mere saath kaam kar raha tha, usne muje respect diya bahut.” She continued, “Mere saath gaane bhi gaye, usne mere saath dance bhi kar raha tha – tohh agar mai use pasand kar rahi hu toh usme burai kya lagi logo ko? Kyu bura laga logo ko? Yeh samaj nahi aaya mujhe. (The way Aly behaved with me during the task, he showed me respect. He sang and danced with me. Why are people upset by it? What hurt them about it? I don’t understand).”

Talking about her daughter’s reaction to this piece of news, Sonali Phogat said, “Jahah meri beti ka sawal hai, toh meri beti ko isse koi pareshnani nahi hai ki mujhe koi aacha lag raha hai. Usse kyu pareshani hogi. (As far as my daughter is concerned, she has no problem with me liking any body. Why will she be troubled).”

Talking about her remaining family’s reaction to the same the Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant said, “Mera parivaar joh hai, woh kabhi nahi chahta ki hum kisi ke khushiyo ka ghala ghote.” (My family is not one to suffocate the happiness of another.) Adding that if she did have such feeling her family wouldn’t be like” ‘Hai! Tumme yeh kyu aacha laga hai! Aur tum aisse kaise apne bhavna bata sakte ho.’ Mera parivaar aisa nahi hai. (How can you like someone like him? How can you express your feeling like this? My family is not like that).”

