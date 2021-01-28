The recently released Amazon Prime series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others have been creating a lot of Tandav across the country. Supreme Court has recently refused to grant relief to the makers and actors of the web series over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. But, it looks like this has not gone down too well with Konkona Sen.
For the unversed, the Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Keep scrolling to know what Konkona has to say about the Supreme Court‘s orders.
On Wednesday, Justice MR Shah dismissed the argument that a character’s views should not be attributed to the actor. “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments,” he said. Responding to this statement, Konkona Sen wrote on Twitter about this Tandav controversy, “Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?” Check out the group below:
Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew? https://t.co/xbqbQ641D7
— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 28, 2021
Gauahar Khan, who plays Maithili in Tandav, reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision with emojis. Retweeting a tweet which said that actors playing murderers might be tried for the crime next, she shared three faces with monocle emojis. Richa Chadha commented on the ‘priorities’ of the court.
A bench heard the case of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah. “Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of a character that hurts the sentiments of a community,” the bench said.
Multiple FIRs against the series’ director, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals’ head Aparna Purohit, have been filed in six states. Tandav makers face criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.
This web-show is in the eye of a storm for allegedly showing Hindu deities in a poor light. Last week, a team of officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police reached Mumbai to question the show’s makers.
Anyway, what do you have to say about Konkona Sen and her thoughts?
