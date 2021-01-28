The recently released Amazon Prime series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others have been creating a lot of Tandav across the country. Supreme Court has recently refused to grant relief to the makers and actors of the web series over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. But, it looks like this has not gone down too well with Konkona Sen.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Keep scrolling to know what Konkona has to say about the Supreme Court‘s orders.

On Wednesday, Justice MR Shah dismissed the argument that a character’s views should not be attributed to the actor. “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments,” he said. Responding to this statement, Konkona Sen wrote on Twitter about this Tandav controversy, “Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?” Check out the group below: